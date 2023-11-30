PM Interacts with Jan Aushadi Kendra operator and beneficiary at Deoghar

New Delhi,30th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Shri Modi also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. The Prime Minister announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The program marks the fulfilment of these promises.

The Prime Minister initiated the interaction with the beneficiary and operator of Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS Deoghar, Ruchi Kumari. The Prime Minister congratulated her on starting the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra, expressing happiness about this milestone being achieved in Baba Dham Deoghar. On being enquired about her decision regarding a Jan Aushadhi Kendra, she narrated her interaction with poor and middle class and acutely felt the need for affordable medicines as medicine that is available in market for 100 rupees is often available at the Kendra for 10 to 50 rupees. He also touched upon creating awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the region and was informed by Ruchi about the use of social media for the propagation of the scheme.

Beneficiary of the Jan Aushadhi Yojna, Shri Sona Mishra informed the Prime Minister that he managed to save roughly 10,000 rupees per month by purchasing medicines at cheaper prices from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The Prime Minister suggested Shri Mishra put up a board at his shop about his experiences of Jan Aushadhi Kendra and emphasized spreading awareness about the availability of cheaper medicines.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that local people are aware about the schemes. “Quality and affordable medicine is a big service”, and people should be aware about this, The Prime Minister said.