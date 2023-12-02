President of India grace 111th convacation of Rashtrasant Tukajodi Maharaj Nagpur University

New Delhi,2nd December: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced the 111th convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Nagpur, Maharashtra today (December 2, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that research and innovation play an important role in the development of any country. She was happy to note that Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University is encouraging research, innovation and technology development. She noted that faculty members of this university have been granted more than 60 patents by the Indian Patent Office. The university has an Incubation Center to encourage start-ups culture among the students. She urged students and faculty to do research and innovation keeping in mind the local problems and needs and also implement those innovations.

The President said that today the whole world is a global village. No institution can remain cut off from the world. She urged Nagpur University to promote inter-disciplinary studies and international collaboration. She emphasised that only by sharing research and innovation with each other, we can face the challenges before the world.

Speaking about the use of technology, the President said that any resource can be used or misused. The same fact applies with technology too. If we use it properly, it will be beneficial for the country and society and if we misuse it, it will be harmful for humanity. Today the use of artificial intelligence is making our lives easier. But its use for Deepfake is a threat to society. She stated that moral education can show us the way.

Addressing the students, the President said that getting a formal degree is not the end of education. They should remain curious and keep learning. Today, when rapid changes are taking place in the field of technology, it becomes even more important to keep learning continuously.

The President told students that they are the asset of the nation and society. The future of India rests on their shoulders. Adverse circumstances may come in their life but they should not be afraid of them. She advised them to face those situations with their knowledge and self-confidence, to stay connected with their loved ones and to have faith in their abilities.