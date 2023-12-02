Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addresses the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gir Somnath, Gujarat today

New Delhi,2nd December: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Gir Somnath, Gujarat today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that 75 years of India’s independence have been completed and when 100 years of our independence will be completed then India would be first in every field of the world and today this program is being organized to take a resolution to achieve this goal. Shri Shah said that only 130 crore Indians can make India developed, first and self-reliant in every field. He said that to achieve this goal this Yatra will go to every region of the country. He said that the resolution of a developed India which we have taken is not just a word, but a sacred idea of bringing crores of poor and underprivileged people of the country equal to everyone else and in this we have to add the strength of everyone’s resolution.

The Union Home Minister said that during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had kept its three objectives before the countrymen. First, to remember all the known or unknown martyrs of the freedom struggle and to connect the young generation with the history of independence. The second objective was to be proud of the achievements made by the country in the last 75 years and move forward taking inspiration from them. The third objective was to preserve the rich cultural heritage of India and feel proud on it. Shri Shah added that taking a resolution of making India first in every field of the world with the collective effort of everyone during the period of Amrit Kaal was also one of the objective of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that to fulfil this resolution, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which will reach every panchayat of the country and will work to create awareness about the public welfare schemes of the Modi government and make their benefits available to everyone.

Shri Amit Shah said that till the year 2014, there were crores of people in the country who did not even have basic facilities like house, gas connection, toilet, drinking water and electricity and these crores of people had to struggle for every facility. He said that after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Shri Modi resolved that every house will have a bank account, gas connection, toilet, tap water and the government will take care of the health expenses of every person up to Rs 5 lakh. Shri Shah said that Shri Modi gave free 5 kg food grains per person to crores of people of the country and started changing the lives of these crores of people by providing them basic facilities. He said that the opening of just one bank account brought many benefits and now Rs 6,000 is deposited annually in the accounts of the farmers of the country by the Central Government. He said that many previous governments talked about waiving loans to gain power, but Shri Modi made such arrangements that farmers do not have to take loans.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Prime Minister Modi has made arrangements to buy their produce at the minimum support price to make the farmers prosperous. He said that still the 100 percent saturation of all these welfare schemes at every place has not happened yet. He said that 100 percent benefit of every scheme should reach every poor. Shri Shah said that the vision of a developed India has two parts – the first part is a safe, prosperous, educated India which becomes the hub of production for the whole world, its roads, infrastructure, railway system etc. should be at the forefront in the world. Along with this, there is another part of a developed India where every citizen of the country has a house, drinking water, gas, toilet, health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh and 5 kg free grains per person, only then India can develop. He said that no country can develop by keeping crores of people poor. Shri Shah said that this Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a journey to transform the idea of a developed India into a mass movement. He said that the resolution of a developed India will be fulfilled by steps like making the children well educated, moving towards natural farming without using urea and maintaining good health of every person in the village. Shri Shah said that the country’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken up the task of making the resolution of a developed India a mass movement in his own hands.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, the state government has worked to take all the public welfare schemes to every person. He said that Shri Modi gave Ayushman Bharat health card to cover health expenses up to Rs 5 lakh, which the Gujarat government increased to Rs 10 lakh. He said that Shri Modi’s resolve is to build an India where no person is left without house, electricity, gas, health facilities, nutrition and cleanliness. He said that Shri Modi believes that in 2047, a developed and self-reliant India will lead the whole world and we all have to work together to build such an India. He said that it is our responsibility to build the India as envisioned by those who sacrificed everything for the country’s independence and we have to fulfil it with our strong determination. Shri Shah said that this Sankalp Yatra for a developed and self-reliant India was started by Prime Minister Modi on 15th and this Yatra is going on in every district of the entire country. He said that every person should join India’s development journey by taking a resolution of making a developed India and we should all resolve for the same.