Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

New Delhi,2nd December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on 1 December 2023, on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit in the UAE.

Prime Minister thanked President Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan’s participation in Voice of Global South Summit.

Both leaders exchanged views on deepening their wide ranging bilateral relations in the areas of health, education, pharmaceuticals and traditional medicine. Prime Minister also assured India’s support to expand our development partnership with Uzbekistan.