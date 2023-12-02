Prime Minister’s meeting with the President of the Republic of the Maldives

New Delhi,2nd December: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of the Maldives, on 01 December 2023, on the sidelines of COP-28 Summit in the UAE.

Prime Minister congratulated President Muizzu on his assumption of office.

Both leaders reviewed the wide ranging bilateral relations between the two countries including people to people linkages, development cooperation, economic relations, climate change and sports. The two leaders also discussed ways to further deepen their partnership. In this regard, they agreed to set up a core group.