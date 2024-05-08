NationalTop News

695 candidates to contest elections across 8 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

695 candidates from 8 States /UTs to contest elections in Phase-5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A total of 1586 nominations were filed for 49 PCs across 8 States /UTs going for polls in Phase- 5 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last date for filing nominations for phase 5 for all 8 States/UTs was May 3, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 749 nominations were found to be valid.

In Phase-5, Maharashtra had a maximum of 512 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 nominations from 14 PCs. 4-Chatra Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand received a maximum of 69 nomination forms followed by 35-Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh with 67 nomination forms. Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for 5th Phase is 14.

State/UT wise details for Phase 5 of General Election to Lok Sabha Election 2024:

 

 

State/UT

 Number of PCs in fifth

phase

 Nomination

forms

received

 Valid candidates after

scrutiny

 After withdrawal, final Contesting

Candidates
Bihar 5 164 82 80
Jammu & Kashmir 1 38 23 22
Jharkhand 3 148 57 54
Ladakh 1 8 5 3
Maharashtra 13 512 301 264
Odisha 5 87 41 40
Uttar Pradesh 14 466 147 144
West Bengal 7 163 93 88
Total 49 1586 749 695
