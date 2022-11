New Delhi : Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, will be the chief guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held in Indore from January 8 to 10, 2023. Ms. Janetta Mascarenhas, Member of the Australian Parliament, will attend the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on 8 January.