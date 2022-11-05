Heart and many other diseases can be avoided by good lifestyle : Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang

New Delhi : Medical Education and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang has said that diseases like diabetes, heart attack, hypertension etc can be avoided to a great extent by adopting good lifestyle and regular routine. All the doctors should provide good medical facilities to the patients at the lowest possible rate. The doctors of the city should come forward to provide their services in the villages and remote areas, so that the health of the people there should be improved.

Minister Shri Sarang today inaugurated the two-day 20th National Conference on Heart and Diabetes at a local hotel. Specialist doctors from different states of India participated in the conference. Padmashree Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi said that the country has suffered a lot due to the Covid epidemic, but with the cooperation of everyone, our country has overcome it. At present only a few cases of Covid are seen. Dr. Sheela Nayan Mytara, Mumbai also delivered the address.

Dr. NN of Apollo Hospital Delhi Khanna said that with innovative methods, the stiffness of the leg veins can be cured effectively. Dr. Ashwini Mehta of Ganga Ram Hospital Delhi told about medicines to reduce blood viscosity. Dr. Smt. Shaila Maitra said that sepsis disease is curable if detected in time, but if delayed, it can prove to be fatal. Dr. Ashish Nabhar Mumbai told in Heart Rhythm Disease and said that transplantation of AICD gives good results to prevent premature death.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Dr. P.C. Manoria said that one out of every three adult people in the country has high blood pressure, one in five people with diabetes and one in three people with cholesterol. Every year 3 million people have a heart attack and every 15 minutes there is a heart attack. Heart attack is a lifestyle disease and can be controlled with a good lifestyle.

If you want to live till 80, then follow the basic mantra of 80

Dr. Manoria told that if you want to stay healthy till 80 years, then adopt the basic mantra of 80 i.e. waist circumference 80 cm, blood sugar 80 mg, blood pressure below 80, LDL cholesterol 80 mg, distance from smokers 80 meter, heartbeat 80 per minute, the contaminated environment should not exceed 80 dB. Heart attack and paralysis patients take 80 mg aspirin and Etorba tablets.

Dr. Pankaj Manoria said that a new era has started with the use of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) in angioplasty of heart attack patients. By these it is easily detected whether the stent that has been implanted in the heart artery is correctly placed or not. Dr. Roshan Chanchlani proposed vote of thanks.