CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief over the death of freedom fighter Shri Mahajan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condoled the death of Sehore’s freedom fighter, senior advocate and active participant in Goa Liberation Movement, Shri Sudarshan Kumar Mahajan. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that development of Sehore region was often discussed with Late Shri Mahajan. He always raised his voice for the people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul of Shri Mahajan and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.