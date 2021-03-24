President appoints Rajendra Badamikar and Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin as Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court

New Delhi: The President of India, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Rajendra Badamikar, and Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin to be an Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assumes charge of their respective offices. A notification in this regard was issued by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on 22 March, 2021.

Shri Rajendra Badamikar, B.Sc., LL. B (Spl.), joined the Judicial Service as a Munsiff on October 18, 1993 and has worked in the cadres of Civil Judge, District Judge and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years. He also performed duties as Registrar (Judicial), High Court of Karnataka. Presently, he is working as Registrar General, High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru.

Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin, B.Sc., LL.M., joined the Judicial Service as a Munsiff on October 18, 1993 and has worked in the cadres of Civil Judge, Principal District and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years. She also performed duties as Registrar (Administration), High Court of Karnataka. Presently, she is working as Registrar (Vigilance), High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru.