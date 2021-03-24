Amarnathji Yatra arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of Amartnathji Yatra 2021 at Dak Bungalow Khanabal, here.

The meeting was informed that all arrangements and facilities for smooth conducts of Yatra will be put in place well in time. The DDC impressed upon the officers to ensure proper arrangements are made at all transit and base camps, halting stations and along the routes for a smooth and successful Yatra.

Showing satisfaction over past practices, Dr. Singla entrusted upon the officers to augment their efforts and services in wake of the anticipated increase in the number of Yatries. He also called for identification of additional parking areas besides upgradation of toilet facilities by a plastic disposal system.

The officers of Police and Paramilitary Forces, Health, R&B, Fire & Emergency, Jalshakti, Transport,Revenue, RDD, PDD,MCs,PDA,Forest, Food,Labour,Animal Husbandry and other departments were directed to keep requisite facilities available for pilgrims at all locations.

While directing the renovation and repairing of buildings, roads, toilets and tracks used during Yatra, Dr. Singla asked officers of R&B to mobilise men and machinery to expedite the pace of ongoing work in this regard.

The DDC also directed the deputation of volunteers from civil defence for assisting pilgrims for smooth utilisation of services available during the Yatra period.

The meeting was attended by SSP Anantnag, Commandant 40th Bn CRPF, CEO PDA, ADC (S), SEs R & B, Hydraulic alongwith Exens, SP Kulgam, ACD, SDM Pahalgam, CMO, officers of Labour, FCS&CA, Animal husbandry and other concerned departments.