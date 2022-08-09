Preservation of traditional arts is commendable; CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings in Smart City Park

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Peepal, Moulshree and Harsingar saplings in Smart City Park today. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, MP Tribal Finance Development Corporation Chairperson Smt. Nirmala Barela planted saplings on her birthday. Shri Sunil Barela was also present.

Sisters tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

During the planting of saplings with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the members of Begums of Bhopal, The Ladies Club Smt. Rakhshan Zahid, Smt. Vinoo Dhir, Smt. Yasin Ali and Sushri Alina Zahid tied Rakhi and planted saplings along with the CM. The members of the club told that various activities are conducted by them in the field of environmental protection. The sisters are also involved in the operation of Mahila Bazaar, Pari Bazaar to promote local artisans and traditional art forms. Efforts are made to make people aware of the traditional handicrafts of Bhopal city. Efforts are made to connect citizens through heritage drives and walks. Information about cultural traditions is given to the people. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work being done by the sisters of the club for the preservation of traditional arts is inspiring and commendable.