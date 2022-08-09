Governor Mangubhai Patel gets Raj Bhavan opened for public

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has directed to facilitate the visits of the general public to the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day. The public will be allowed to enter the Raj Bhavan on August 13, 14 and 16th 2022. Entry will be allowed in Raj Bhavan from 4 pm to 9 pm on the days appointed for the tour. The entry of the general public will be restricted in the Raj Bhavan on August 15 on Independence Day.