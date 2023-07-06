PMJ Jewels Launches SITARA Collection, Enchantingly Adorned by Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara in Hyderabad and at Times Square New York

Hyderabad : PMJ Jewels, South India’s most beloved fine jewellery brand, is about to make a dramatic entrance into the international stage with the launch of their much-awaited signature collection, SITARA. The big launch will take place on July 4 celebrating the United State’s Independence Day in a special manner. PMJ Jewels has proudly announced the daughter of Mahesh Babu, Sitara, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, as the face of their unique jewellery line. The SITARA collection will launch in New York at Times Square on July 4 and in India it will be launched on July 6th in Hyderabad ( Telangana ) followed by an event on July 13th in Vijayawada ( AP ) along with the Biggest Wedding Jewellery Exhibition.

This elegant collection, created with timeless designs and delicate craftsmanship has been hand-picked from over 10,000 spectacular designs by star Sitara and renowned in-house designers of PMJ. Impressively, PMJ Jewels have a history of using De Beers Forevermark in their products as they’re considered to be extremely premium and prestigious. The new range comes with an idea of ‘EXPRESSION OF A STAR’ and aims to generate a sentiment that will become a vital part of families for centuries to come.

With the launch of SITARA, PMJ Jewels embarks on an exciting journey, marking their foray into the global market. By presenting a fusion of timeless designs and delicate craftsmanship, the brand aims to create jewellery that will hold a special place in the hearts of families today and their generations in the future.

With a deep-rooted commitment to creating jewellery that holds sentimental value for generations, PMJ Jewels has crafted SITARA to evoke emotions that will resonate within families for centuries to come. Each piece in this elegant collection reflects the brand’s unwavering dedication to artistry, attention to detail, and the enduring beauty of fine jewellery.

Making the world a part of the big collection launch at Times Square New York, PMJ Jewels will go live on their social media handle at 9.30am IST on July 4.