Australian Capital Canberra Hosts Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra

Canberra, : The Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Canberra hosted 12th Car Festival of Lord Jagannath with Pomp, Splendour and much fanfare. The Celebration was organised by Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre at Florey in association with Australia’s Odia Society (ORIOZ Inc.), and the Hindu Council of Australia in Canberra. Special religious rituals like Sankalp Puja and Arati were performed at around dawn by Priest Acharya Prakash Pandey before the four Deities stationed at the Hindu Temple at 81, Ratcliffe Crescent. The Temple was aesthetically and elegantly decorated befitting to the auspicious occasion. This year’s Rath Yatra witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and unprecedented excitements among the 1000 devotees gathered to take part in the Grand ceremony. Apart from local residents hundreds of Odias and Non – Odias devotees alongwith their family members and relatives from far off cities like Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and other parts of Australia also descended at Jagannath Dham during the Mega Event.

At about 10.00 a.m. in morning the Dhadi Pahandi of Idols commenced. First Lord Sudarshan, then Elder Brother Balabhadra followed by Devi Subhadra and at the end Lord of the Universe Lord Jagannath were taken in procession to the 4 meter high colourfully decked up chariot parked in front of the temple. The splendid scene of Goddess Subhadra being carried on in swinging manner to the Chariot by exclusively Lady members was momentous and memorable. The Representative of the Chief Minister of ACT Mr Andrew Barr, Deepak Raj Gupta conducted the traditional sweeping in front of the chariot called Chherra Pahanra. With the recitals of hymns, roaring slogans like Hari Bol and Jai Jagannath, sounding of Hulahuli and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga, the chariot pulling started at around 11.00 a.m. The Royal chariot with Four Deities on board had a majestic sojourn on the street of Florey for 2 KM and was then pulled back to the temple premises. All the Hindu Temples in Canberra and local Community Organisations actively supported and participated in Rath Yatra.

The distinguished dignitaries, who graced the Car Festival include Representative of Indian High Commissioner, Counsellor Narendra Rana, Members of ACT Assembly Jo Clay, Andrew Braddock and lead of Canberra Odia Community Rozalin Rout.

The highlights of the spectacular Cultural extravaganza, presented during this Year’s Rath Yatra include recitals of soul soothing Bhajans by the students of local music school and presentations of scintillating musical numbers like Jagannath Ashtakam and Dasavataar through Odissi Dance.

With the Supreme Blessings of Mahaprabhu, the entire arrangements of Ghosha Yatra was well executed by the core organising team consisting of the President of Hindu Temple and cultural centre Prakash Mehta, Secretary Tarun Agasti, Former President of Australia’s Odia Society (ORIOZ INC.) Dr Nalini Pati, Executive Committee of Orioz Inc.’s representative Mumtaz Lenka and President of Hindu Council of Australia’s ACT Chapter Santosh Gupta. The mammoth religious carnival attained historic success due to the overwhelming support and all out co –operation by the Prime N.R.I & N.R.O Organisations in Australia like Orioz Inc., Hindu council, prominent leaders of Hindu Community and Odia inhabitants in ACT Canberra. The goodwill message wishing the success of the Festival was received from Senator Katy Gallagher.