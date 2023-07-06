Saint Gobain India raids manufacturers and traders of its counterfeit products

Bhubaneswar: Based on the complaint filed by Saint Gobain’s vigilance team, the local police along with Saint Gobain’s representative conducted a raid at the premises of M/S Platinum Decorations in Cuttack, Odisha and an FIR came to be lodged on 17.06.2023.

According to the police, the preparators are involved in activities of infringing the design of Gypframe® Xpert, protected under the Intellectual Property Rights and as an “Artistic Work of the registered design of GYPFRAME® XPERT, leading to intellectual property infringement for Saint Gobain India Pvt. Limited. The infringers are manufacturing, packaging, distributing, and selling counterfeit products named “GypXpert,” resembling Saint-Gobain India Ltd.’s genuine products.

During the Raid, Manager was arrested and the infringing material, accounting data and the entire premises was confiscated for further investigation by the Police officials. Sub standard products labelled as a renowned brand were being sold in open markets to dupe the customers.

A criminal case under various sections of the Indian penal code and copyright act has been registered against M/S Platinum Decorations and a wholesaler named Priyanka Wholesaler in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha , to initiate legal action . The case is under investigation and police are interrogating and exploring its connections in the market. The seized material is in police custody