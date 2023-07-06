Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its 3rd showroom in Bihar

Patna : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced the launch of its brand new showroom in Patna, located at Anisabad. The all-new showroom, situated in Raj Plaza at Anisabad, will be inaugurated on Friday, 7th July at 6 PM by Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra. This will mark the company’s 3rd showroom in the state of Bihar.

To commemorate the showroom launch, Kalyan Jewellers is offering a unique promotion: 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers who shop for a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our second showroom in Patna, one of the biggest markets in the state of Bihar. The new investment in this region reflects our commitment to strengthen our presence in the state. We believe this market offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum, building upon our strong foundations laid in the region.”

The Anisabad showroom launch in Patna is part of the company’s strategy to expand its retail footprint and operations in the region, making the brand more accessible to patrons and supplementing the growth momentum. The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from various collections of Kalyan Jewellers. Patrons can expect state-of-the-art facilities with a world-class ambiance, providing an unparalleled experience.

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).