Bhubaneswar: BJD announces its last list of candidates for Assembly elections in Odisha . BJD changes candidate in Deogarh, part of Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat . Romanch Ranjan Biswal named new BJD candidate in place of Arundhati Devi

BJD candidates for assembly polls

Khandapada: Sabitri Pradhan

Nilagiri: Sukanta Nayak

Korei: Sandhyarani Das