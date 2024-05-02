Delhi Women Commission Cleans House: 223 Employees Dismissed Amid Inquiry Findings

223 employees were immediately dismissed from the Delhi Women Commission by order of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The decision followed an inquiry report accusing former chairperson Swati Maliwal of unauthorized staff appointments. The additional director of the Women and Child Development department issued the order, citing that only 40 positions were sanctioned under the DCW Act, and the additional appointments lacked approval. The order emphasized that the DCW did not have authority to hire them as contractual employees and failed to follow proper procedures or conduct a study to assess staff requirements and eligibility criteria for each position.