Prajwal Revanna’s May 15 Arrival Amidst Political Turmoil and Missing Ex-Driver Raises Eyebrows in Sex Scandal Saga

The controversy surrounding the obscene video scandal involving former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna continued to escalate in Karnataka on Thursday. Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on May 15 midnight to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the SIT has yet to respond to his request. Meanwhile, the former driver of Prajwal Revanna, who confessed to providing the pen drive containing the incriminating videos to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, has gone missing following a notice from the SIT. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised questions about the influential leaders behind the driver’s disappearance, hinting at Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, and inquired about who sent the driver to Malaysia.