Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Proper Ceremonies

The Supreme Court recently ruled that a Hindu marriage must adhere to proper ceremonies, such as the saptapadi, for it to be considered valid under the Hindu Marriage Act. Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih emphasized that Hindu marriage is a sacred sacrament, not merely a social event. They stressed the importance of upholding the institution of marriage and condemned the commodification of weddings, emphasizing that marriage should be solemn and not a platform for material exchanges like dowries. The court underscored the significance of marriage as the foundation of family and society, emphasizing its role in establishing relationships and fostering social cohesion.