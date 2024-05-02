UP: BSP Unveils Six Additional Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has named six additional candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Saurabh Mishra will represent the party in the Gonda constituency, while Mohd Nadeem Misra has been nominated for Dumariaganj. Narendra Pandey will contest from Kaiserganj, Nadeem Ashraf from Sant Kabir Nagar, Shiv Kumar Dohre from Barabanki, and Mashoor Ahmad from Azamgarh. With these announcements, the BSP has finalized approximately 50 candidates in Uttar Pradesh, although there have been changes in candidates for more than a dozen seats.