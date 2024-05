Naveen Patnaik, Odisha’s Chief Minister and BJD leader, filed nomination papers for the Kantabanji Assembly Constituency in the upcoming elections. This marks his first candidacy in Kantabanji. Tight security was in place, with 15 platoons of police and six DSPs deployed. Patnaik had previously filed nominations for the Hinjili Assembly seat and visited Tara Tarini Temple before the process.