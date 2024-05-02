Dr. Achyuta Samanta Joins Lok Sabha Race, Files Nomination for Kandhamal Seat

BJD’s candidate for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, filed his nomination papers today for the upcoming elections. He visited the Lord Jagannath Temple in Phulbani before filing his papers, accompanied by thousands of party workers. Dr. Samanta, the founder of KISS and KIIT, previously served as the Member of Parliament from Kandhamal in 2019. He expressed gratitude to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and VK Pandian for the opportunity to serve Kandhamal again. Dr. Samanta emphasized his commitment to the district’s development and aims to make it a developed area in Odisha. He highlighted his past efforts in education, health, transportation, and agriculture and pledged to continue these initiatives in his next term.