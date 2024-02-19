PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for infrastructure projects at CUO

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji will lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects including the Administrative Building at the Central University of Odisha, with a total project cost of Rs. 129 Crore on February 20, 2024, through Video Conference. The event will also feature addresses by the Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji, along with other dignitaries.

Additionally, physical attendance from Hon’ble Member of Parliament of Kalahandi Constituency, Shri Basant Kumar Panda and the Members of Legislative Assembly of Odisha, who will join and grace the program at the Central University of Odisha campus in Sunabeda. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi and Faculty Members, Officers, Staff and Students of the University will present on this great occasion.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister will remotely inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects at Centrally Funded Higher Educational Institutions under the Department of Higher Education on 20 February 2024. In this regard the Central University of Odisha organised the programme in its campus.