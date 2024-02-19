Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stone for transformation of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stone for transformation of Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library in Bhubaneswar. The transformation work will be carried out jointly by Odisha Culture deptt and Odisha Mining Corporation. A library honouring the legacy of Santhakabi Bhimabhoi was also inaugurated within the Integrated Public Service Center in Bapuji Nagar.

As part of the transformation plan, various facilities will be available within Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab State Library. Aahar Kendra & Mission Shakti Cafes will offer a diverse range of delicious meals & snacks to visitors at the library. The upgraded facilities include specially-abled accessible toilets, multilingual sections, engaging children’s reading areas, tranquil study spaces, window seating space, & a state-of-the-art conference facility, comfortable lounge areas, quiet reading rooms, reading pods and book stacks halls.

The transformed library will feature seating arrangements for up to 500 individuals. The implementation of a digitisation and automation drive will enable access to the library’s existing collection of books online, ensuring that readers can conveniently explore literary treasures on the go.

The inauguration of the Santhakabi Bhimabhoi Library at the Integrated Public Service Center at Bapuji Nagar signifies a pivotal step towards democratising access to literary resources. The library is equipped with amenities such as Aahar Kendra, Wi-Fi connectivity, surveillance systems, & comfortable reading rooms. This new addition not only enriches the cultural landscape of the city but also provides a vital hub for knowledge of dissemination & community engagement.