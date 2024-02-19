NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth & Employment In Bhubaneswar to Transform Odisha’s Skill & Employment Landscape

Bhubaneswar : “In the age of rapidly changing technology and the impact on our future we must be in a position to swiftly adapt to the new dimensions of socio-economic structure. Hence, our youth must be future ready,” said Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

While addressing the galaxy of industry leaders, HR gurus and key stakeholders from skill development sector at the first edition of NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth & Employment the CM said, “This platform will help understand the trends and set a clear path for the future of our youth”. This 2-day international event is being hosted by the Dept of Skill Development & Technical Education, Govt of Odisha, at Bhubaneswar.

“I believe this summit will lay the foundation for identifying potential growth sectors, future workforce strategies, innovative job creation & opportunities and developing a Skilled In Odisha roadmap for upcoming industries. Together we can unlock the vast potential that Odisha holds and create an economically vibrant and socially inclusive future”, the Chief Minister further remarked while thanking everyone for their presence.

“Skilled In Odisha is a global brand and Odisha has been a skill hub. Through the summit we aim to attract potential recruiters and investors to create a bridge between the opportunities our state presents and the dynamic needs of the global market”, said Pritiranjan Gharai, Hon’ble Minister for Skill Development & Technical Education, Govt of Odisha while addressing the session.

The summit saw the Hon’ble CM unveil key programs like Skilled In Odisha Internship Programme, Nano Unicorn as State Sector Scheme and World Skill Center (WSC) as Recruitment Agency for Overseas Placements.

13 MoUs with various global partners aimed at skill development of Odisha youth and finding avenues for their employment in various sectors were exchanged on the occasion.

The welcome address in the session was given by Chairperson OSDA Smt Alka Misra while the vote of thanks was proposed by Smt Usha Padhee, Principal Secy Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian present in the special session highlighted Odisha’s growth story and the rapid transformation the state has made in various sectors under the 5T framework. He invited the industry stalwarts to join the Odisha juggernaut.

The NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth & Employment aims to create a platform for exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovations in the field of skill development and employment generation while accelerating the growth of the state. It also provides an opportunity for networking and partnership among the stakeholders and the participants.

The summit is hosting over 500 delegates from across the country and abroad, including policymakers, CXOs, entrepreneurs, HR heads and other top brass from various promising sectors like IT/ITeS, FMCG, Logistics & Supply Chain, Auto, Apparel, Services etc in power packed panel discussions, roundtables, iconic speaker sessions, interactive sessions et al.

Present at the various sessions in the summit on day-1 were Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Industries Department Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Electronics and Information Technology Manoj Mishra and Director, DTET & CEO Odisha Skill Development Authority Reghu G.

A special document ‘Strategy & Action Plan for Digital Skilling’ was released on the occasion while a video on the success of Skilled In Odisha program was showcased.