PM Narendra Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 1500 cr from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on 23rd Sep 2023. He will take part in three different programmes and launch development projects worth more than 1,500 crore rupees. The Prime Minister will first lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. He will then reach Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalay to take part in the interaction programme with the women of Varanasi. The programme termed as NARINSHAKTI VANDAN ABHINANDAN KARYAKRAM’ is expected to witness the gathering of around 5000 women who will give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister for bringing the Women Reservation Bill.

The Prime Minister will later reach Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre and will participate in the closing ceremony of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav 2023. He will also inaugurate 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh, during the programme. These Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across 16 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, at a cost of about 1115 crore rupees, have been started exclusively for children of labourers, construction workers and orphans due to COVID-19 pandemic, with an aim to provide quality education and help in holistic development of Children.

Our correspondent covering the event in Varanasi reports that The modern international cricket stadium, to be built in Ganjari, Rajatalab, Varanasi will be developed in a more than 30-acre area, at a cost of about 450 crore rupees.

It is going to be a gala event at Ganjari with stars of the Cricket World like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Karsan Ghavri, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Gundappa Viswanath and Kapil Dev expected to be present in the event. Roger Binny, President of BCCI and Jay Shah, Secretary of BCCI will also grace the occasion. The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped flood lights, ghat steps-based seating and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators. The Prime Minister will also witness the cultural skills of meritorious participants of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre. The Mahotsav witnessed the participation of more than 37,000 persons across 17 disciplines, who displayed their skills in singing, instrumental playing, Nukkad natak, dancing etc.