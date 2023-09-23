Nepal PM Prachanda lands in Hangzhou, China; will attend the opening of the 19th Asian Games, to meet President Xi Jinping

Kathmandu: Nepal PM Prachanda lands in Hangzhou, China. Nepalese prime minister is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou, where he will attend the opening of the 19th Asian Games on Saturday. He is also due to hold delegation-level talks with his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang, in Beijing before heading to the southwestern city of Chongqing to see the Academy of Agricultural Science. He will then meet Chinese officials in Tibet, which borders Nepal, before returning home.

Discussions are also expected to touch on a feasibility study for another transmission line in Kimathanka, in northeast Nepal, and negotiations on a trade agreement for the export of hydroelectricity to China.

Nepal-China relations were gradually deepening before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2016, Dahal’s predecessor, K.P. Sharma Oli, signed a Trade and Transit Treaty with China.