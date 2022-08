New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated race walking champion, Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver Medal at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India.