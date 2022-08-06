PM Narendra Modi congratulates Avinash Sable on winning Silver Medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase event

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Avinash Sable on winning Silver Medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase event at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Shri Modi has also shared his recent interaction with the Sable where he talked about the Avinash Sable’s association with the army.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men’s 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating.”