The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Race Walkers, Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami on winning National Race Walking Championships. Shri Modi also extended best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours.

In reply to a tweet by SAI Media, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations Akshdeep and @Priyanka_Goswam. Best wishes for your upcoming endeavours.”