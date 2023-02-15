PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav on 16th February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi

Prime Minister has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population of the country while also according due respect to their contribution in the growth and development of the country. In an effort to showcase the tribal culture on the national stage, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate “Aadi Mahotsav”, the mega National Tribal Festival, on 16th February at 10:30 AM at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This year, it is being organised from 16 to 27 February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

The programme will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue. Around 1000 tribal artisans will participate in the Mahotsav. Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery, jewellery etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing Shree Anna grown by tribals.