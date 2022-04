New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has attended the Bihu Celebrations at the residence of Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Joined the vibrant Bihu celebrations at the residence of my Ministerial colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji. India is proud of the vibrant culture of Assam.”

***

DS/ST

(Release ID: 1819440) Visitor Counter : 44