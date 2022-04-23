PM Narendra Modi to address the Khelo India University Games which will be inaugurated tomorrow, 24th April in Bengaluru

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of great joy that the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru which will be inaugurated tomorrow, 24th April. Shri Modi said that these games will go a long way in nurturing young sporting talent. Shri Modi has also informed that he would also be sharing his message on the start of the games tomorrow evening.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

