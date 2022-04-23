Tata Steel Kalinganagar reinforces its commitment to Sustainability on World Earth Day 2022

Kalinganagar : Reiterating its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel Kalinganagar observed World Earth Day with a mass plantation drive within its plant premises at Kalinganagar on Friday.

Mr Karamveer Singh, General Manager, Operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, graced the occasion as chief guest and planted a sapling to kick-start the plantation drive. This initiative aims to contribute to the ecological balance and healthy life for generations to come.

On the occasion, Karamveer Singh, General Manager, Operations, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, said: “Tata Steel Kalinganagar has modelled its sustainability activities to not only minimise its own ecological footprint, but also to inspire other businesses to go beyond the regulatory regime and achieve positive outcomes for biodiversity protection, enhancement, and restoration. These plantation and biodiversity-related initiatives haves resulted in various apparent and quantitative benefits in the environment over the last few years.”

The event witnessed active participation from the employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar. Chiefs of various Departments like HSM, Mechanical, Corporate Services, RMHS, Electrical Maintenance, etc also came together and planted saplings on the day to celebrate the theme “Invest In our Planet”.