New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit.

A PMO tweet said:

“The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”