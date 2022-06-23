National Monuments Authority to observe martyrdom day of great warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on 25th June

New Delhi :National Monuments Authority is observing the great warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s martyrdom on 25thJune, 2022. (according to Indian Calendar)

On 25th June 2022 inspirational sermons by special and distinguished dignitaries will be orgainsed from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Red Fort Lawns.

Also in the evening from 7.30 PM to 9.30 PM at Shahidi Sthal of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Sahib – Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Samagam will be organised where tributes will be offered the monument of martyrdom of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a great Sikh warrior and a commander of Khalsa army who defeated the Mughals and freed a large part of North India. He established the Khalsa rule in Punjab. Banda Singh Bahadur abolished the Zamindari system, and granted property rights to the tillers of the land. He was a Noble ruler who introduced the Nanak Shahi coins. He was captured by Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar and brought to Delhi and put to death in a most inhuman manner. This martyrdom took place in Mehrauli where a monument still stands in memory of his martyrdom which is an icon of exemplary courage, bravery and deep-rooted faith in dharma. He was a great and true disciple of Guru Govind Singh Ji Sahib.

This is perhaps the first time that the republic of India is saluting the Valour and sacrifice of the great martyr.

Red fort, New Delhi is the place from where the mughals gave firman for his killing.