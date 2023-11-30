PM inaugurates 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS Deoghar; also launches the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the Country from 10,000 to 25,000

Deoghar, 30 November : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. The Prime Minister also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. The Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has also joined the event from AIIMS, Deoghar, where the 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been dedicated to the Nation. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has also interacted with the beneficiaries. Dr. Mandaviya also visited Ramaldih Village in Deoghar to see first-hand drone demonstration of Iffco’s Nano urea spray by a drone in the crop field.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister’s vision for a healthy India. One of the major initiatives in this direction has been the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable price.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India decided to allow 2000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. Keeping up the promise of reaching out to every corner of the Nation, Janaushadhi Kendras at PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) as well as individual Jan Aushadhi Kendra were also inaugurated at the following four locations: –

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar, Rampur, Jharkhand Vatsavai PACS, Village Vatsavai main Road, Distt NTR, Andhra Pradesh Jan Aushadhi Kendra, 1 Nirmala Plaza, A Block, 1A Forest Park, Bhubaneswar, Odisha Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Bal Bhim, Palhana Block, District Kolhapur, Maharashtra

During the interactive session via video conferencing, Prime Minister had one-to-one interaction with two beneficiaries of Jan Aushadhi namely Ms. Ruchi Kumari, Jan Aushadhi Kendra owner and Mr. Sona Chand Mishra, customer of Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Both beneficiaries shared their views and benefits especially savings of the general public on Jan Aushadhi medicines.

The Government had set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 by March 2024. However, it has achieved the target of opening of 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras prior to its target. In last 9 years, there has been more than 100 times growth in number of Kendras which were only 80 in 2014 and have now grown to almost 10000 Kendras covering almost all the districts of the country. Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech, 2023 has announced for opening of 25,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) across the country. Now, with a view to augment the facility and provide the reach to whole of India, 25,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK’s) are proposed to be opened across the Country by 31st March 2026.

In a landmark collaboration aimed at enhancing both healthcare accessibility and agricultural prosperity, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Janaushadhi Kendras are joining forces to create a holistic approach to community well-being. As part of this collaboration, Janaushadhi Kendras will play a pivotal role in enhancing healthcare access during the celebration of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. Under this scheme, there are already more than 9900+ functional Jan Aushadhi Kendras are across the country. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1963 medicines and 293 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups.