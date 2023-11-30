Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar participates in ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Karnataka

New Delhi,30th November: Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka. The Yatra serves as a nation-wide outreach program to create awareness about central government schemes and ensure their benefits reach the people directly.

During the interaction with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the transformative mission initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since 2014.

The Minister said “Embarking on the journey towards ‘Vikasit Bharat’ since 2014, Prime Shri Minister Narendra Modi initiated a transformative mission with key objectives. These included elevating the economy from Fragile 5 to Top 5, overhauling a leaky democracy by combating corruption, nepotism, and crony capitalism. Our PM had laid down a vision to leverage technology to transform lives and expand opportunities for Young Indians. Since 2014, India has witnessed the growth of over one lakh Startups. As the Narendra Modi government systematically cleansed the system, our collective aspiration evolved into the realization of a New India. Today, we set our sights higher, aiming for a Vikasit Bharat by 2047, driven by the boundless energy and potential of Young Indians.”

Following his address, Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar personally handed over a gas stove and an LPG cylinder to beneficiaries under the PM Ujwala Yojana Scheme, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens through targeted welfare initiatives.