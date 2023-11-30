Women are the key partner in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi,30th November: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing today. He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra. During the program, the Prime Minister dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar. Further, Shri Modi also launched the program to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. The Prime Minister announced both these initiatives, providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 during his Independence Day speech earlier this year. The program marks the fulfilment of these promises.

Komlapati Venkata Ravnamma, a member of a self-help group from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh shared her experience of learning to fly drones for agricultural purposes. She informed the Prime Minister that it took her 12 days to complete the training to fly drone.

Upon the Prime Minister’s enquiry about the impact of using drones for agriculture in villages, she said that helps in tackling the issues of water while also saving time. The Prime Minister emphasized that women like Smt Venkata are an example for those who doubt the power of women of India. He said that the use of drones in agriculture will emerge as a symbol of women empowerment in the near future. He also underlined the importance of the participation of women in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.