New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning a Gold at Para Shooting World Cup in Chatreauroux, France.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :

“Proud of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis for winning a Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event at #Chateauroux2022.

Congratulations to them for this special win. Best wishes for their upcoming endeavours.”