Kulgam: Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Samba district and met the family members of Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists in Kulgam district on 31st of May.

Our correspondent reports that offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, the LG said, Rajni Bala was one of the most loved and admired teachers in the valley.

He also assured the family members of every possible support and assistance from the UT Administration. Samba DDC Chairman Keshav Sharma was also present at the residence of slain teacher.

The LG was accompanied by Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar; Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta.