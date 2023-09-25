Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launches India’s first Green Hydrogen fuel cell bus in Delhi

New Delhi: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today launched a first-of-its-kind Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus from India Gate in New Delhi. On this occasion, Mr. Singh said, the government is working in a mission mode to bring in a new generation of green vehicles. Highlighting the merits of green energy, he said, it has helped in bringing down the import bill of the country.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said that these buses are a positive step towards India’s aim to reach net zero carbon emission by 2070. Speaking to Akashwani News, Mr. Teli highlighted the key aims of these buses.

Mentioning the details of the project, Indian Oil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said that 13 more buses will be launched by the end of the year in the Delhi-NCR region.