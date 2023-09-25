Noise signs Golden Boy of Indian Athletics, Neeraj Chopra, as their brand ambassador

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has onboarded Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medalist, and the reigning Javelin world champion as their brand ambassador for smartwatches. The respective journeys of Neeraj Chopra and Noise represent that from humble beginnings come great things if one never stops dreaming, persevering, and embracing the Noise within. Neeraj joins the cohort of cricketing legend and youth icon Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu to become the face of Noise’s celebrated wearables.

Neeraj’s journey from a promising athlete to an Olympic champion, bringing glory to India on the world stage, is one of consistent effort and evolution, and resonates deeply with Noise’s brand ethos. Noise is the third-largest smartwatch brand globally and the first Indian brand to top the list after global players. With his exceptional achievements and indomitable spirit, Neeraj Chopra encapsulates the very values that Noise holds at its core, a relentless pursuit of excellence, a dedication to self-improvement, and an unwavering drive to deepen India’s mark globally.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Neeraj Chopra, the world champion and hugely inspirational Olympic Gold Medalist to the Noise family. Our prominent position in the realm of smartwatches resonates harmoniously with the path Neeraj has embarked upon to stand as a source of national pride. As we consistently channel our enthusiasm to attune to our inner drive, much like Neeraj, we are confident that our partnership will serve to reinforce our strong bond with the vibrant youth.”

This partnership between Noise and Neeraj Chopra showcases the mutual dedication to achieving excellence, fostering empowerment, and consistently challenging conventional limits. As Noise maintains its trajectory of innovation and leadership, the role of Neeraj Chopra as a brand ambassador is poised to significantly enhance the bond and trust with the consumers.

Commenting on the association, Neeraj Chopra said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Noise, a brand that focuses on innovation. During my conversations to understand what the brand was about, I got the impression that they are determined to push boundaries in their field, and want to inspire the youth through what they do. It is something I can relate to closely, and it’s what makes this association a good one to have.”

The partnership with Neeraj Chopra further solidifies Noise’s status as a brand that not only values technological advancement but also celebrates the indomitable spirit of individuals who constantly strive for betterment.

Over the tenure, Neeraj will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints.