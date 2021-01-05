Paddy procurement Mandi inaugurated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: For collecting paddy from framers of Jagatsinghpur block a paddy procurement Mandi was launched at Chatra Krushak Bazar here on Tuesday, ADM, Jagatsinghpur Satchidananda Sahoo inaugurated the Mandi. Speaking at the inaugural event ADM Sahoo informed that for current fiscal 2020-21 district’s first Mandi was inaugurated today, farmers can enable fetching their paddy here and asked supply department and the cooperative agency who is conducting the Mandi delivering good service to visiting farmers.

informing farmer’s civil supply Officer Bibekananda Korakera said for grade A paddy an amount Rs 1818 to pay per quintal and for general paddy the rate fixed at Rs 1868 per quintal. similar Mandi was launched at Talapada under Rahama on Tuesday. The function was attended by sub collector Dharmendra Malik farmer’s representative Binayak Patnaik, Sarpanch Kantaballahbpur, RMC secretary Suryakanta Das, and ACSO Sallal Uddin Khan were present.

