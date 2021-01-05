Odia e-Magazine Shubhapallaba turned 3 with its 22nd Edition

Bhadrak: Online Odia magazine Shubhapallaba turned three on this new year. The 22nd edition of this magazine has been released on 4th January. From this edition, the magazine is going to publish a series of 12 stories by Chandrakanti Pradhan, an upcoming Odia writer. The cover photo of this edition is designed by Sambeet Das with the theme of the 1st story of the series.

A total of 21 Odia articles including stories, poems, cooking tips, travel blogs, photo stories of different authors of Odisha placed in this edition. Tapas Ranjan and Sangram Keshari Senapati have edited the articles.

