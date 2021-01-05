Blue Economy is going to be an important source of AatamnirbharBharat: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the development of the coastal areas and welfare of hardworking fishermen is one of the important priority of the Government. He outlined a multi-pronged plan for coastal area development comprising transforming the blue economy, improvement of coastal infrastructure and protecting the marine ecosystem. He was speaking after dedicating Kochi – Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the Nation through a video conference today.

As the Prime Minister was speaking to the two coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka, he spoke at length about his vision of fast and balanced coastal area development. He said that a comprehensive plan for the development of the blue economy in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other South Indian states is under implementation. He said the Blue Economy is going to be an important source of Aatamnirbhar India. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity. We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model of ease of living and ease of doing business, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister touched upon the fisherman communities in the coastal areas who are not only dependent on the ocean wealth but also are the guardian of the same. For this, the Government has taken many steps to protect and enrich the coastal ecosystem. Coastal infrastructure is being improved to meet the demand of the rising needs and aspirations. Steps like helping fishermen with deep sea fishing, separate fisheries department, providing affordable loans and Kisan Credit Cards to the people engaged in aquaculture are helping both entrepreneurs and general fishermen.

The Prime Minister also talked of the recently launched 20 thousand crore MatasyaSamapadaYojna which will directly benefit lacs of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. India is progressing rapidly in the fishery related exports. All steps are being taken to turn India into a quality processed sea-food hub. India can play a major role in fulfilling the growing demand of seaweed, as farmers are being encouraged for seaweed farming.

