OSCDC chairman Das Donets Rs 1.25 Lakh to SVM College 

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Odisha state cashew development corporation [OSCDC] chairman and former student of SVM College Amarendra Das donated Rs 1.25 Lakh to ‘Mo College Abhiyan’ scheme launched by the state government.

Das accompanied by hundreds of students from SVM College reached at principal office and handed over the cheque to him sponsored by OSCDC. Speaking to fellow students Das lauded state chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s endeavor to connect former students to college development, Das also requested SVM College old students to donate generously. Among others lecturers, Prasanta Behera, Jitu Prasad Mallick, Nihar Swain, Pradeep Sahoo, Aravinda Das, students leaders Tanmaya Mohapatra, Aswani Barik, Srinivas Patra, Soumya Ranjan Sahoo accompanied Das.