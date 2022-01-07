Paddy procurement Mandi opened in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur The Jagatsinghpur district administration opened paddy procurement at the minimum support price from the farmers, collector Parul Patwari on Friday inaugurated a Mandi for procurement of Kharif paddy for the year 2021-22 at Tarikunda primary agriculture cooperative society premises 8 km away from here.

As many as 104 farmers’ cooperative societies across the district will procure paddy from the farmers possessing token earlier, for the FAQ quality paddy price fixed at Rs 1940 per quintal, Grade A paddy to cost Rs 1960 per quintal. The RMC will supply tarpaulins to Mandis for protecting paddy from causing inclement weather, however, the collector requested the farmers to follow the Covid guidelines during the paddy procurement.

Speaking on the occasion district CSO Sujata Mishra revealed that as many as 9 cooperative societies under Raghunathpur block to collect about 3000 quintals paddy from farmers through approved millers, then the paddy procurement bid will start in other blocks, CSO said.

The inauguration program was attended by sub-collector Dharmendra Mallick, DRCS Rudra Prasad Das ARCS Subhadra Patnaik, RMC secretary Suryakanta Das, representatives of miller and farmers were present. [Ends]

